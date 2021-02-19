Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Last weekend’s coldest Swiss temperature disqualified

Last weekend’s coldest Swiss temperature disqualified

By 2 Comments

Last weekend, at 4am on Saturday a thermometer at Switzerland’s Glattalp weather station 1,900m above sea level plunged to -44 degrees Celsius, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Switzerland.

© Meinzahn | Dreamstime.com

However, the record was disqualified because the thermometer was not in the open air at 2 metres from the ground. Instead it was buried under snow.

The coldest qualifying temperature ever recorded in Switzerland remains -41.8 degrees Celsius, recorded at La Brévine (1,043m) in 1987.

The freezing temperatures in Europe and North America were associated with a sudden stratospheric warming about 30 km over the North Pole. The polar vortex, a body of cold air surrounding the north pole, is normally held in place by a swirling westerly jet stream. However, when this jet stream weakens it allows cold air from the polar vortex to spill out into Europe and North America and for warmer air to enter the Arctic. The effect is sometimes called a wandering polar vortex.

Some meteorologists believe climate change is be behind the weakening jet stream, which is partly driven by temperature differences between the pole and the equator – the Earth’s rotation also drives it. However, as polar ice melts, it is reducing this temperature differential, leading the jet stream to weaken and the polar vortex to wander.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Comments

  1. Are there weather stations at Jungfraujoch or Klein Matterhorn. If so why aren’t they colder?

    Reply
N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.