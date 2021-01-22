Covid: Swiss death toll passes 9,000 as death rate slows

This week, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 14,051 positive Covid-19 cases and 366 deaths.

© Haris Mulaosmanovic | Dreamstime.com

Over the seven days to 22 January 2021, the number daily cases reported in Switzerland averaged 2,007, a figure 19% lower than the daily reported average of 2,464 reported the week before.

The number of weekly reported deaths fell 5% from 387 to 366, reaching a total death toll of 9,012 (8,345 confirmed positive). This is a per capita rate of 1.04 per 1,000.

Over the last 24 hours the results of 26,667 tests were reported, with test positivity of 8%.

In addition to lower case numbers, the nationwide reproduction rate has declined. The most recently calculated rate is 0.79, which means an average infected individual infects 0.79 other people. The rate varies across the country and has risen to 1.07 in Geneva. Reproduction rates contain a lag. The most recent calculation is dated 12 January 2021.

The strain on intensive care units (ICU) remains high in some parts of the country. ICU use in Luzern (88%) and Basel (88%) are currently the highest nationally.

Across Switzerland, 74% of the total ICU beds available are currently in use, down from 79% a week earlier. However, not all of these beds are certified for ICU use. Of those that are, 88% are occupied.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.