Covid: Swiss deaths remain high as new cases rise

This week the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 548 Covid-19 deaths, 8% fewer than last week (598). Hospital staff reported they were suffering from exhaustion.

Switzerland’s hospitalised Covid-19 patient numbers remain high. There are currently 2,878 hospitalised, a figure similar to the end of last week (2,866). The number is predicted rise to 3,005 over the weekend, according to ICU monitoring. Intensive care unit (ICU) capacity is running at 80%.

The number of new daily cases remained stubbornly high across Switzerland this week at around 4,200 and is rising again in some cantons including St. Gallen, Zurich and Ticino. 5,136 new cases were reported across the country on 11 December 2020. The same figure last Friday was 4,382, 15% lower than it is today.

This week, around 184,000 test were conducted with test positivity of 16%. Last week, around 157,000 tests were conducted with test positivity of 17%.

On 11 December 2020, Switzerland’s 14-day infection rate was 622 per 100,000, 5% higher the prior week (595).

The cantons with the highest 14-day infection rates per 100,000 are Ticino (875) and St. Gallen (922) – rates have risen in these cantons. Rates in Geneva (445) and Vaud (511) fell slightly this week. The rate in Zurich (584) rose by 15% – all data from FOPH.

The Coronagräben, which refers to the higher infection rate in French-speaking Switzerland compared the rate on the German-speaking side of the country, seems to have reversed.

Switzerland’s Covid-19 death toll has now reached 5,867 (5,396 laboratory confirmed).

