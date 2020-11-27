Covid: Switzerland’s weekly reported death toll climbs further

Over the 7 days to 27 November 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 675 new deaths among laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the death toll to 2,519 since summer and 4,250 since the beginning of the year.

© Arne9001 | Dreamstime.com

The 1,843 reported Covid-19 deaths over the last 3 weeks represent 43% of the total deaths so far in Switzerland.

As the number of new daily cases declines lower deaths should follow. On this measure there is reason for hope. Two weeks ago there were 45,222 new weekly confirmed cases. This fell 26% to 33,466 in the week that followed. Over the last 7 days the number of confirmed cases has fallen by a further 17% to 27,689 cases.

The number of hospitalised Covid patients appears to have passed a high point too. Currently, there are 3,372 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 10% fewer than last week and down 18% from a high point of 4,097 patients on 16 November 2020. However, the current number is high and well above the first wave peak of 2,409.

In addition, intensive care patient numbers remain high. On 19 November 2020, 81% of intensive care spaces in Switzerland were being used, the highest level since the pandemic began.

This week, around 166,000 tests were conducted with test positivity of 17%. last week, around 162,000 tests were conducted with test positivity of 21%.

On 27 November 2020, Switzerland’s 14-day infection rate was 670 per 100,000, down 21% from the prior week.

The cantons with the highest 14-day infection rates per 100,000 are Vaud (897), Ticino (890), Neuchâtel (881), Geneva (859) and Fribourg (820). These cantons all have infection rates above the rest of Switzerland. The rate in Zurich is 591 per 100,000 – all data from FOPH.

Total Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic have now reached 4,558, of which 4,250 were laboratory confirmed infections, a rise of 19% this week.

More on this:

FOPH update (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.