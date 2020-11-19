Coronavirus biggest concern among Swiss, according to survey

The coronavirus pandemic and its consequences rank at the top of the list of Swiss concerns in 2020, according to a recent survey.

© Artmim | Dreamstime.com

This is the first time in the history of the Crédit Suisse Worry Barometer that a new issue has topped the list of people’s worries.

Following in second and third place on the worry list were the state retirement provision and the issue of unemployment.

A sample of Swiss citizens were asked to list their top five concerns. 51% named the coronavirus pandemic as their top concern. State retirement provision (37%) came second, followed by (youth) unemployment (31%) – a concern that is likely related to worries about the ramifications of the pandemic.

Next were environmental issues and climate change (29%), foreigners and immigration (28%), health care and health insurance (28%), EU issues (23%), refugees and asylum (23%), social security (17%) and nuclear energy (14%).

When asked what consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will still be felt in Switzerland three years from now, 78% indicated that they expect to see higher unemployment numbers and 59% anticipate a negative impact on retirement provision. Most also expect there to be negative effects on tourism in Switzerland, the monitoring of Swiss citizens and on the country’s export economy until 2023.

More on this:

Credit Suisse 2020 survey (in French)

