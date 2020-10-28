Switzerland cuts its quarantine list as infections rise steeply

On 28 October 2020, Switzerland’s federal government removed all but 6 nations/regions from its quarantine list, effective from 29 October 2020.

The rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection has risen so high in Switzerland that most of the world is less infected. Quarantining those arriving in Switzerland from all but a few places is now senseless.

Currently, there are 90 nations or regions from where people must quarantine on arrival in Switzerland. From 29 October 2020, this list will be reduced to 6 places.

The only places now on Switzerland’s quarantine list from 29 October 2020 are:

France:

Region Hauts-de-France

Region Île de France

Overseas area French Polynesia

Countries:

Andorra

Armenia

Belgium

Czech Republic

Alain Berset was quick to point out that this is not an invitation to travel.

Exceptions for business travellers and people travelling for medical reasons are also to be amended. The rule requiring such trips to not last longer than five days will no longer apply.

If you arrive in Switzerland and have spent time in a one of these places in the past 10 days you must go to your home or to other suitable accommodation immediately on arrival and stay there for 10 days. No exception is made for children or anyone with a negative Covid-19 test. The Swiss authorities say that a negative test does not rule out infection.

In addition, you must report your arrival to the relevant cantonal authority within 2 days and follow any instructions they give you. A government infoline operates from 6am to 11pm: +41 58 464 44 88.

Here are links for information on reporting arrival in Vaud, Geneva, Valais, Basel-City, Bern, Zurich and Zug. For other cantons click here.

The legal requirement to quarantine is set out in Switzerland’s epidemic act. Fines for non-compliance can be as high as CHF 10,000.

There are some exemptions, which are listed here.

A fact sheet sets out what people must do during quarantine. You must stay at home or in suitable accommodation for 10 days, avoid all contact with other people and observe the rules on hygiene. Even if your PCR test for the virus is negative, you still have to spend 10 days in quarantine.

