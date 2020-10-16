FILM: I AM GRETA

17 October 2020.

With these awfully grey, cold days weighing upon us, and new restrictions due to a spike in Corona cases, I am not in the mood to write…especially about films that are just ok…

So forgive the brevity this week.

I AM GRETA **1/2

I believe everyone’s heard about Greta Thunberg by now. She’s a sort of modern day Jeanne d’Arc of climate change and ecology. This documentary follows the young Swedish girl from the age of 15 when she started her weekly strike for the future of the environment in front of Stockholm’s parliament and follows her combat through the gruelling 2019 sailing trip over the Atlantic to get to the U.N. for her speech on the climate crisis.

Not mincing her words to world leaders, she has garnered a worldwide following among the young, but also many skeptics from the Fox News variety. Her life and mission are certainly fascinating, but this film does not do her full justice as it feels too slick, without answering many questions about her family and her initial motivations. And how is it that the director Nathan Grossman was filming her from day one, in front of the parliament?

This is important documentation on a dedicated person, but not very satisfying as an explanation….

MISBEHAVIOUR **

Here’s another true story of a feminist victory, this time against the exploitation of women’s bodies in the Miss World pageant. It’s 1970, the contest is being held in England, and Bob Hope is to be the special guest.

Keira Knightly gets caught up in the enthusiasm of the angry feminists, and Hope is pictured as a womanising lecher. I wonder if there could be grounds for a libel suit here? Interesting but somewhat clichéd and exaggerated.

30 JOURS MAX 0 (vo French)

The French can make great comedies, with often innovative ideas that get snapped up by Hollywood.

This is not one of them. Don’t waste your time on this silly story about a bumbling cop and his skeptical entourage.

AFTER WE COLLIDED 0

This is probably the worst film of the year. The kind that has you embarrassed that you stayed through to the end.

A bad teeny copy of “Fifty Shades of Grey”, it’s just stupid sexploitation in guise of a ‘love’ story – with dumb-down dialogue and worse acting by Ken and Barbie-looking nobodies. Save your time and money.

