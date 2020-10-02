Le News

Rising numbers struggling to pay rent in Switzerland

Nearly 44% of renters surveyed said that coming up with the money pay rent is now harder than it was before Covid-19, according to ASLOCA, a renters’ association.

© Ocskay Mark | Dreamstime.com

Following the survey the organisation is calling for more protection against the cancellation of rental contracts and moratoriums on evictions.

The main reason cited for the current financial difficulties faced when paying rent was falling revenue from fewer hours of work, partial business closure or job losses related to Covid-19.

Among those most a risk of missing rent payments, 49% said they fear their rental contract will be cancelled over the next two years due to late rent payments.

The survey was run online from 14 to 28 September 2020.

More on this:
ASLOCA press release (in French)

