Coronavirus: events of more than 1,000 people allowed in Switzerland again

On 1 October 2020, Switzerland’s ban on gatherings and events of more than 1,000 people was lifted, seven months after its introduction.

Geneva stadium © Pulsatinglight | Dreamstime.com

The lifting of the ban was agreed by the Federal Council on 2 September 2020. However, all large-scale events must be authorised by the cantonal authorities and measures to prevent viral spread must be followed.

Earlier this week new recorded cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections were falling in Switzerland. Over the 4 days to Tuesday, there were an average of around 250 new recorded daily infections across Switzerland. However, since then the daily average has jumped to more than 500, with Zurich leading the growth in infection numbers.

As the temperature fall and the population retreats indoors there is a risk large scale events could reignite the spread of the virus. In a video interview, Alain Berset, Switzerland’s interior minister, described the beginning of autumn as a “delicate phase” in the fight against the coronavirus. Berset appealed to the population to respect hygiene measures and to quarantine and self isolate if infected.

