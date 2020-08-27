Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Five die after coronavirus infects Swiss nursing home

Five die after coronavirus infects Swiss nursing home

By Leave a Comment

A nursing home near Lausanne in the canton of Vaud was recently infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to RTS.

Over a week, five residents died. All of them tested positive for Covid-19. The five deaths do not appear to have been included in Vaud’s official statistics, which show no Covid-19 deaths since 16 August 2020.

The nursing home, which has 48 rooms, has since been locked down, allowing only socially-distanced and end-of-life visits, according to management. Contact with relatives is now being made from balconies and via telephones.

So far a relatively low percentage of overall infections in Switzerland have been among older vulnerable people. This is one reason why Switzerland has experienced a relatively low death rate from the SARS-CoV-2 virus when compared to some other European nations.

For example, in Belgium, where 32% of total recorded cases so far have been among those 70 or older, the case fatality rate (CFR) is high (11.9%). In Switzerland, where a relatively lower 18% of recorded Covid-19 cases so far have been among this age group, the CFR is significantly lower (4.9%).

Since 30 April 2020, infections in Switzerland have shifted further towards younger people. Up until this date, people 70 and over made up 23% all recorded cases. Since 30 April 2020, this older age group has accounted for less than 6% of all of Switzerland’s recorded cases. This shift is reflected in Switzerland’s lower CFR since then. The CFR was 5.9% on 30 April 2020. Since then it has fallen to 2.3%.

Protecting older vulnerable people from the virus and keeping it out of nursing homes is a critical part of reducing the death toll. However, living with limited social contact is not easy either.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.