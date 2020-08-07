Coronavirus: new cases in Switzerland remain at last week’s level

In the seven days to 7 August 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded in Switzerland was 1037, roughly the same as the 1,078 cases recorded the week before.

© Hanneseichinger | Dreamstime.com

Over the weeks prior to this there were 772 and 692 new cases, according to worldinfometer.com.

Since the start of June 2020, the canton with the highest per capita infection rates has been Geneva, according to corona-data.ch.

Last week Geneva closed nightclubs as part of a plan to stem the spread of the virus. In addition to a sharp rise in new cases, the percentage of tests coming back positive in the canton rose more than 4-fold, suggesting the number of new cases is not a function of increased testing.

Due to the high number of new infections, the government of Belgium instructed its nationals not to travel to Geneva. Belgium initially warned against travel to the cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Valais. However, it eventually withdrew the instructions against travel to Vaud and Valais after it was pointed out to Belgian diplomats that these cantons had much lower new case numbers than Geneva, according to RTS. However, Geneva remains on Belgium’s red list.

By 7 August 2020, there were 36,269 Covid-19 cases and 1,986 deaths in Switzerland, according to worldinfometer.com.

