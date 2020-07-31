Beaches closed in Neuchâtel after dogs die from poisoning

At least six dogs have died after being poisoning on the edge of Lake Neuchâtel in Switzerland, according to RTS.

The local police force closed beaches between the town of Colombier (NE) and the mouth of the Areuse river after several dogs died. Swimming is now banned in the area. The exact area covered by the ban can be viewed here.

The likelihood of cyanobacteria poisoning is high said the police, who had not scientifically confirmed that cyanobacteria was the cause.

No poisonings had been reported on other beaches around the lake but the police advised against swimming anywhere in the canton.

Cyanobacteria © Marvod | Dreamstime.com

Cyanobacteria grows in stagnant water, particularly warm water, and forms a gelatinous mass with strands that float on the surface. The colour of these jelly-like growths varies.

The incidence of cyanobacterial blooms has increased worldwide and is expected to grow even more widespread with warming climates.

Poisoning results from swallowing cyanotoxins produced by the bacteria. These toxins can kill animals and humans. The first signs of poisoning are vomiting and neurological problems, which can then progress to death.

If cyanobacteria poisoning is suspected you should immediately contact a doctor, go to a hospital emergency room or call an ambulance.

