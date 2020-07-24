Most returning to Switzerland from Covid-19 risk countries skipping quarantine

Less than half of those returning to Switzerland from countries listed by the Swiss government as having a high risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection are complying with the quarantine rules set out in Switzerland’s Epidemic Act, according to an estimate by the NZZ newspaper.

Since 6 July 2020, anyone entering Switzerland from a specified list of high risk countries must spend ten days in quarantine and report their arrival to the relevant cantonal authority within two days.

However, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper estimates that less than half of those required to quarantine were actually doing so.

Data from 16 cantons shows that out of roughly 6,000 people who had flown into Switzerland from at risk countries via Zurich, Geneva and Basel, only 2,300 (38%) had quarantined.

Officials at the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) estimate that around 10% of new cases are resulting from people arriving from high risk countries.

According to RTS, the federal government plans to run random checks on flights and buses arriving in Switzerland. Passenger lists from between 20 and 30 flights a week will be checked, said Patrick Mathys of FOPH. Checking all those arriving in Switzerland is beyond the resources of the FOPH, he said. Instead random checks will be done. The first flight passenger lists were sent to cantonal authorities on Thursday.

Fines for breaking the law by ignoring quarantine requirements could result in fines as high as CHF 10,000.

