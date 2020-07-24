Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Most returning to Switzerland from Covid-19 risk countries skipping quarantine

Most returning to Switzerland from Covid-19 risk countries skipping quarantine

By Leave a Comment

Less than half of those returning to Switzerland from countries listed by the Swiss government as having a high risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection are complying with the quarantine rules set out in Switzerland’s Epidemic Act, according to an estimate by the NZZ newspaper.

© Benjaminboeckle | Dreamstime.com

Since 6 July 2020, anyone entering Switzerland from a specified list of high risk countries must spend ten days in quarantine and report their arrival to the relevant cantonal authority within two days.

However, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper estimates that less than half of those required to quarantine were actually doing so.

Data from 16 cantons shows that out of roughly 6,000 people who had flown into Switzerland from at risk countries via Zurich, Geneva and Basel, only 2,300 (38%) had quarantined.

Officials at the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) estimate that around 10% of new cases are resulting from people arriving from high risk countries.

According to RTS, the federal government plans to run random checks on flights and buses arriving in Switzerland. Passenger lists from between 20 and 30 flights a week will be checked, said Patrick Mathys of FOPH. Checking all those arriving in Switzerland is beyond the resources of the FOPH, he said. Instead random checks will be done. The first flight passenger lists were sent to cantonal authorities on Thursday.

Fines for breaking the law by ignoring quarantine requirements could result in fines as high as CHF 10,000.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.