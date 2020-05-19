Most want masks made compulsory on Swiss public transport, suggests survey

More than two thirds are in favour of making masks compulsory on Switzerland’s public suggests a survey run by Tamedia, according to the newspaper Le Matin.

In addition, the survey showed widespread support for tracing apps (60%) and reopening schools (70%).

Confidence is Switzerland’s government (84%) was high. 45% thought the pace of reopening was appropriate, while 15% thought it was too slow and 38% thought it was too fast.

The survey was run on 14 May 2020 on the newspaper group’s websites. 26,145 people took part. Half of those surveyed knew no one who had contracted Covid-19.

