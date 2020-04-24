Coronavirus: no general obligation to wear masks in Switzerland

Over the next few weeks, Switzerland’s Federal Council will gradually relax measures to protect against the spread of Covid-19.

Keeping a safe distance and washing hands remain the most effective protective measures, said the government.

And while businesses are required to protect staff and customers in ways that may include wearing masks, the Swiss government has decided against imposing a general obligation to wear them. Hygienic masks primarily protect people other than the wearer and are only useful in combination with physical distancing and hygienic rules. Healthy people still do not need to wear masks in public spaces, said the government.

Ways of keeping people safe from the virus are still being developed. In some situations they will include wearing masks.

Healthcare providers, companies and private households are responsible for the procurement of their own masks. However, starting next week, the Federal government will supply one million hygienic masks to leading retailers every day for two weeks.

According to the government, medical masks (FFP2, FFP3) are still primarily intended for medical personnel who have been trained in their correct use. Textile masks (community masks or mouth guards) should not be home-made. Industrially manufactured textile masks should meet the recommendations of the Science Task Force Covid.

The previous rules of conduct regarding distance and hygiene are still crucial to protect against the corona virus. As before, people are advised to stay at home, especially the sick.

