Coronavirus: new daily cases in Switzerland back down to where they were 6 weeks ago

By Leave a Comment

By 24 April 2020, a total of 28,667 cases of Covid-19 infection had been recorded in Switzerland, a rise of 1,599 over the preceding 7 days, according to data from Worldometers.

© Xaviflores | Dreamstime.com

By 23 April, the 3-day rolling average number of new daily cases had fallen to 184. The last time the figure was this low since was six weeks earlier on 12 March when the 3-day rolling average was 165. The daily number of new cases peaked at 1,393 on 20 March, before trending down to where it is today.

Source: Worldometers.info

In addition, the number of active cases continues to decline as the numbers recovering (20,600) and dying (1,551) rise faster than the number of new cases. By 24 April 2020, there were 6,526 active cases in Switzerland. Seven days earlier there were 9,551 active cases.

There are currently around 1,300 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Switzerland with around 200 in intensive care.

