Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Easter: most Christians in Switzerland don’t believe in resurrection

Easter: most Christians in Switzerland don’t believe in resurrection

By Leave a Comment

It makes sense that atheists and those who follow other religions wouldn’t believe that Jesus physically died and came back to life. However, according to a survey most Christians in Switzerland don’t either.

© Petr Pohudka | Dreamstime.com

The survey, conducted by Link, shows that only 26% of Switzerland’s population believes in the physical resurrection of Christ, down from the 33% who believed in it in 2007.

Among some christian groups the percentage believing in the resurrection was even lower than the population in general. While 37% of Catholics believed in it, only 23% of Protestants did.

Given the centrality of Christ’s resurrection to the christian belief system, these figures suggest many are following a faith they don’t believe in.

The only christian group with an overwhelming majority of believers was evangelicals (90%), which pushed the christian average up to 37%.

Among followers of other religions 25% said they believed in the physical resurrection of Christ but only 1% of atheists did.

More on this:
Link survey (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.