Easter: most Christians in Switzerland don’t believe in resurrection

It makes sense that atheists and those who follow other religions wouldn’t believe that Jesus physically died and came back to life. However, according to a survey most Christians in Switzerland don’t either.

The survey, conducted by Link, shows that only 26% of Switzerland’s population believes in the physical resurrection of Christ, down from the 33% who believed in it in 2007.

Among some christian groups the percentage believing in the resurrection was even lower than the population in general. While 37% of Catholics believed in it, only 23% of Protestants did.

Given the centrality of Christ’s resurrection to the christian belief system, these figures suggest many are following a faith they don’t believe in.

The only christian group with an overwhelming majority of believers was evangelicals (90%), which pushed the christian average up to 37%.

Among followers of other religions 25% said they believed in the physical resurrection of Christ but only 1% of atheists did.

