Coronavirus: most Swiss happy with current restrictions on movement

Despite emerging resistance to government imposed restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, a majority of Swiss are happy with the restrictions, according to a survey on 5 April 2020 commissioned by RTS.

© Arseniy Rogov | Dreamstime.com

According to the survey, the restrictions on assembly and movement introduced on 28 February 2020, are still viewed as acceptable by 60% of those surveyed.

In addition, the closure of all but necessary shops was still considered acceptable by 62% of respondents, down from 68% in an earlier survey done on 22 March 2020.

On the other side, the percentage claiming the measures go too far rose from 9% to 22%.

Respondents in the worst affected regions were more likely to favour increasing or maintaining the restrictions going forward. 65% in Switzerland’s French-speaking region said restrictions should be tightened (24%) or maintained (41%) going forward. In Italian-speaking Switzerland the same percentages were 13% and 44%, a total of 57%. In German-speaking Switzerland the percentages in favour of tightening (9%) and maintaining (36%) restrictions were markedly lower.

Recorded infection rates were far higher in Geneva (85 per 10,000), Ticino (77 per 10,000) and Vaud (55) than in German-speaking cantons such as Zurich (19) and Basel (44).

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

