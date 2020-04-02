Le News

Coronavirus: experts warn of heightened suicide risk

The current health crisis has increased mental health risks, warns the Geneva-based organisation Stop Suicide.

© Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com

Stress, isolation and anxiety can have a negative effect on mental wellbeing. At such times it is important to consider the risk of suicide, said the organisation.

Suicide is a tragic waste, both avoidable and preventable. According to the World Health Organisation stigma and taboo surrounding mental disorders and suicide mean many people thinking of taking their own life are not seeking help. Raising community awareness and breaking down this taboo are important for making progress in preventing it. People need to feel comfortable discussing how they feel. A caring conversation with someone who understands is the first step.

Geneva-based Stop Suicide has a highly engaged team focused on preventing youth suicide.

A list of numbers to call in French-speaking Switzerland to talk to someone who understands can be found here and here for German-speaking Switzerland. Another Swiss help number is 143.

A list of international numbers can be found here.

Stop Suicide press release (in French)

