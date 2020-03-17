Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Is Ibuprofen dangerous for those infected with the coronavirus?

Is Ibuprofen dangerous for those infected with the coronavirus?

By Leave a Comment

Ibuprofen belongs to a family of drugs known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Is Ibuprofen dangerous for those infected with the coronavirus?
© Oleksandra Troian | Dreamstime.com

On 14 March 2020, Olivier Véran, France’s health minister Tweeted that taking anti-inflammatory medicine “could be an aggravating factor” for those infected with Covid-19, and recommended paracetamol for those with a fever.

Link to Twitter post

Later, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), said that observations have been made in individual cases, but this is not sufficient to prove that the medication played a causal role in the severity of the (Covid-19) illness. Verifications are ongoing. In the meantime, caution is recommended when taking Ibuprofen-based medicinal products. In addition, FOPH said it is better to use paracetamol-based medication to treat a fever, but that those taking Ibuprofen as part of a long-term treatment, should continue to take it and consult their doctor.

A research paper published on the US National Institutes of Health website suggests Ibuprofen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can be immunosuppressive. The paper concluded by saying these drugs “have the ability to weaken the immune system which can have serious consequences for children, the elderly and the immune-compromised patients.”

This article is not medical advice. It is important to consult a doctor before making any decisions on medication.

More on this:
FOPH statement (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.