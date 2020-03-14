Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Ticino: shops, cafés, bars and restaurants close

Ticino: shops, cafés, bars and restaurants close

By Leave a Comment

This evening, the cantonal government of Ticino announced the closure of of cafés and shops, with the exception of food shops and pharmacies, according to RTS. Restaurants in the canton are also closed.

Ticino: shops, cafés, bars and restaurants close
© Cellai Stefano | Dreamstime.com

Ticino is now aligned with the retail lockdown rules in the neighbouring Italian region of Lombardy, where the first major outbreak of the coronavirus occurred.

This evening, the government of Vaud also announced the closure of all bars and restaurants from 10pm tonight onwards. The canton closed night clubs on Friday.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.