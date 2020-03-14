Ticino: shops, cafés, bars and restaurants close

This evening, the cantonal government of Ticino announced the closure of of cafés and shops, with the exception of food shops and pharmacies, according to RTS. Restaurants in the canton are also closed.

© Cellai Stefano | Dreamstime.com

Ticino is now aligned with the retail lockdown rules in the neighbouring Italian region of Lombardy, where the first major outbreak of the coronavirus occurred.

This evening, the government of Vaud also announced the closure of all bars and restaurants from 10pm tonight onwards. The canton closed night clubs on Friday.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

