Might sugar be able kill viruses?

By Leave a Comment

Not many positive things are written about sugar these days. A key driver of obesity and type II diabetes, few are likely to associate it with cures.

© Elmirex2009 | Dreamstime.com

However, researchers at UNIGE, in Geneva, EPFL, in Lausanne, and the University of Manchester recently managed to destroy a wide range of viruses using modified sugar molecules, according to a research publication by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Cyclodextrines, which are a natural derivative of glucose, can destroy viruses by attaching to and altering the surface of some viruses. The great advantage of cyclodextrines over other virus busting substances is their biocompatibility, or lack of toxicity. Current antiviral substances, such as bleach, are toxic to humans.

These new sugar-based substances are currently in the preclinical trial phase. In addition, there are plans to test them on the corona virus, now known as the covid-19 virus.

More on this:
Research article (in English)

