Swiss authorities set up Coronavirus helpline

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has set up two helpline numbers to provide information to the public.

© Denis Linine | Dreamstime.com

They have also set up a page on their website with regular updates.

So far no one in Switzerland has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus (nCoV) based on the samples analysed, but experts believe the risk is high.

Switzerland has not stopped people entering the country. In Europe infections have been declared in France (5), Germany (4) and Finland (1).

FOPH Coronavirus help numbers, which are open from 8am until 6pm from Monday to Friday are:

For the population : 058 463 00 00

For travellers : 058 464 44 88

For medical emergencies call a doctor.

More on this:

FOPH website (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.