Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Number on welfare in Switzerland falls for first time in 10 years

Number on welfare in Switzerland falls for first time in 10 years

By Leave a Comment

In 2018, the number of people receiving social welfare in Switzerland fell from 278,300, or 3.3% of the population, to 272,700, 3.2% of the population.

Number on welfare in Switzerland falls for first time in 10 years
Neuchâtel – © Adwo | Dreamstime.com

The last time the number fell was in 2008 when it dropped from 3.1% (233,500) to 2.9% (222,600) of the population.

The percentage of people on welfare varies significantly by type of household, nationality and canton.

Rates are far higher for single parent households (21%) than families with unmarried parents (7%) or families with married parents (2%). Around 5% of single people were on welfare in 2018.

The low percentage of Swiss citizens (2%) on welfare contrasts with the high rates of those from South America (13%), Asia (12%) and Africa (29%) on social support. The rates among nationals from the EU-28 (3%) and the rest of Europe (8%) were closer to Swiss rates. While nationals from Oceania and North America were less likely to be on welfare than Swiss citizens.

Cantons with the highest rates were Neuchâtel (7%), Basel-City (6%), Geneva (6%), Vaud (4%) and Bern (4%). Cantons with lowest rates were the rural cantons of Uri, Obwalden, Appenzell Innerrhoden and Nidwalden. These cantons all had rates around 1%.

Switzerland’s government has been working hard to reduce welfare fraud. Rules on using detectives to uncover fraud were introduced earlier in 2019.

More on this:
Federal Statistical Office press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.