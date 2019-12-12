Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / MUSICAL SPECTACLE – SI MOLIÈRE M’ETAIT CHANTÉ

MUSICAL SPECTACLE – SI MOLIÈRE M’ETAIT CHANTÉ

By Leave a Comment

If you enjoyed the talented and amusing MAITRES CHANTEURS at the Salle Centrale Madeleine in early December (and coming again in late February 2020), you’ll be bowled over by their musical rendition of MOLIERE called SI MOLIÈRE M’ETAIT CHANTÉ on the 18th and 19th of December. 

A great French classic turned into a musical evening – not to miss, especially at this holiday season. If you choose the 19th, there is a special offer of 2 tickets for the price of one! 

Reserve well in advance, as they were fully booked last time around. Find all the info at their website.

Take advantage, and have a merry evening!

Where: Salle Centrale Madeleine – Genève

When: 18 and 19 December 2019

Website: Lyricomedies

Tickets: online booking

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune
Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.