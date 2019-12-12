MUSICAL SPECTACLE – SI MOLIÈRE M’ETAIT CHANTÉ

If you enjoyed the talented and amusing MAITRES CHANTEURS at the Salle Centrale Madeleine in early December (and coming again in late February 2020), you’ll be bowled over by their musical rendition of MOLIERE called SI MOLIÈRE M’ETAIT CHANTÉ on the 18th and 19th of December.

A great French classic turned into a musical evening – not to miss, especially at this holiday season. If you choose the 19th, there is a special offer of 2 tickets for the price of one!

Reserve well in advance, as they were fully booked last time around. Find all the info at their website.

Take advantage, and have a merry evening!

Where: Salle Centrale Madeleine – Genève

When: 18 and 19 December 2019

Website: Lyricomedies

Tickets: online booking

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

