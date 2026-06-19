FILM: BROKEN ENGLISH – MARIANNE FAITHFUL ***

BROKEN ENGLISH – MARIANNE FAITHFUL ***

If you remember Marianne Faithful, you’re dating yourself as a baby boomer. Those were the days – the free, exciting, and at times decadent 1960s – when she began her versatile career of singer, songwriter and actress, almost by accident. She was of course known as an icon of the era and a muse to the Rolling Stones. But here we see that she was so much more.

This definitive documentary, filmed shortly before her death in 2025, recounts her life through her own words as she is being interviewed in a studio by the actor George MacKay in the strangely named “Ministry of Not Forgetting”. She is in her late 70s, with short white hair, somewhat chubby, but as lovely, bright-eyed and innocent-looking as ever. She is at times on her oxygen machine, but still warm, charming and boldly honest.

Directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, and guided by Tilda Swinton, the documentary spends too much time on the background cast of characters in this fictitious “Ministry”. But when it turns to Marianne herself, her many friends and her six decades of both career and the glories, addictions and tragedies of her life, the tale becomes as fascinating and vibrant as she ever was. Hers was one hell of a life, and she was one hell of a beautiful survivor.

TOY STORY 5 **1/2

Pixar has long been the epitome of excellence in modern animation, beginning in 1995 with the original “Toy Story” which immediately became a beloved classic in clever, violence-free entertainment. They continued with gems such as “Monsters, Inc.”, “Finding Nemo”, “Cars”, “Ratatouille” or “Up” among many others, including the extraordinary “Soul”, about a black jazz musician.

With so many great works, it’s a pity when one of them stumbles, as this recent instalment does. Almost like having a favourite child go astray. Well, let’s not get too dramatic, but you get the picture.

In this latest one, all the toy characters are back, in different circumstances. Jessie and her troop of toys now belong to little Bonnie, who loves playing with them, but is sad for she has difficulty making friends. The reason seems to be that all the other kids are glued to their screens and into media connections, while she is not. Here’s a topical culprit and a relevant theme to explore in today’s world.

When Bonnie finally receives a screen of her own from her concerned parents, the toys realise they might be on the verge of becoming obsolete. So Woody is called in to help, while a whole band of identical Buzz Lightyears – about fifty of them – seem to be on some sort of military mission. (Was Hegseth in charge of this foolishness?!)

The subject is an important one, but the script seems to drag, the many diverging plot lines lack cohesion, and gone are the fun and nostalgia in which the Toy Story franchise usually shines. However, the kids will enjoy it.

DEVIENS GÉNIAL –

It’s rather deviens idiot, deviens insultant! That’s all this cringeworthy French “comedy” deserves.

Don’t waste your time and money.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

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