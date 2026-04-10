FILM: I SWEAR ***1/2 – true story of a man with Tourette Syndrome

10 April 2026

I SWEAR ***1/2

This is the true story of John Davidson, the man who grew up with Tourette Syndrome in 1980s Scotland, when that neurological disorder was neither known nor yet diagnosed. This film by Kirk Jones shows the heavy burden on an adolescent who couldn’t figure out why he had these terrible twitches and sudden bouts of swearing. There was shame, guilt and resentment, but also a ray of hope through the incredibly loving mother of his best friend who took him under her wing, despite having a serious cancer of her own.

Here is a gentle, at times comedic tale (his cursing could be shockingly amusing at times) of his trials and tribulations which gradually led to the recognition of the syndrome. Having lived through years of anxiety and solitude, he began to organise and help those who also had the same condition. The film is heartwarming and inspiring and the actor, Robert Aramayo, who plays Davidson as an adult, ended up, against all odds, receiving this year’s BAFTA award for best actor, next to such prominent co-nominees as Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

This is a film to be seen!

LE CRI DES GARDES (THE FENCE) *** (vo English)

A sombre vision of the continuing tradition and attitudes of colonialism in Africa, this excellent film, full of tension, keeps one on edge throughout its duration. By the multi-faceted French director Claire Denis, it’s adapted from the play by Bernard-Marie Koltes, the famous French playwright and director, who came up in the footsteps of such greats as Samuel Beckett and Jean Genet in the 1980s.

Set in a vast industrial plant surrounded by barbed wire and guard towers, run by two white men and a crew of African workers, we find a gentleman-like black man (the very expressive Isaach de Bankolé) outside the fence who has come for his brother’s body.

In the meantime, the edgy boss of the plant, played by the never-aging Matt Dillon, is waiting for his fiancée to arrive. The scenes are mostly at nighttime, ominous as the strained mood.

Relationships shift and quiver in this mystifying, exhausting atmosphere. Each character has different needs that end up eventually clashing. Dark and fascinating.

COCORICO 2 *1/2 (vo French)

Voila, the second time around for this comedy about two French families who have become obsessed about their lineage after doing one of those DNA tests which tells about ones’ ancestors.

Unfortunately it’s even sillier than the first one, though the two veteran comedians, Christian Clavier and Didier Bourdon, manage to salvage it a bit.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.