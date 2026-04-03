For the first time in Switzerland, people aged 65 and over outnumber those under 20

Provisional figures for 2025 from the Federal Statistical Office show a steadily ageing population. By the end of the year, Switzerland’s permanent resident population had reached 9.12m, up 0.8% (+73,300 people) on 2024.

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Those 65 and over now slightly outnumber the young. There are 1.81m residents aged 65 or more, compared with 1.80m under 20. Each group accounts for roughly a fifth of the population. Life expectancy continues to rise, reaching 86.3 years for women and 82.7 for men.

Births are still falling, though more slowly than before. They declined by 0.5% in 2025, after a sharper drop of 2.2% in 2024. The total fertility rate stood at a provisional 1.28 children per woman. Births fell in 18 of the country’s 26 cantons, but rose in a handful, including Geneva, Vaud and Basel-City.

Deaths, by contrast, were broadly stable. Around 71,700 people died in 2025, a slight decline of 0.3% from the previous year.

This demographic shift will soon show up in pension finances. State pensions are paid from the age of 65. As the population ages, a growing share of retirees will be supported by a shrinking pool of contributors.

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