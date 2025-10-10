Swiss school leader calls for social-media ban for minors

Social media should be banned for under-18s, argues the head of Switzerland’s association of German-speaking school principals, reported RTS.

Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

Thomas Minder, president of the association, says young people need stronger protection from the addictive pull of online platforms, comparing smartphone dependency to addictions to alcohol and tobacco.

Even adults struggle to use these apps responsibly, Minder told Tamedia. Do we really want algorithms designed to capture the minds of our children?

The debate over social-media restrictions for minors often overlaps with calls to ban mobile phones in schools, he noted — though he dismissed such proposals as “political window-dressing” by education ministers. The focus, he said, should instead be on safeguarding children from excessive smartphone use, particularly from the grip of social-media algorithms.

Public opinion appears to be on his side. A survey published in May 2025 by the Berner Generationenhaus found that 80% of Swiss respondents support a ban on social media for those under 16. Backing for prohibiting mobile phones in schools was nearly as high.

In March, Switzerland’s upper house asked the government to study whether restricting access to platforms such as TikTok and Instagram for under-16s could help protect young people. Australia, a pioneer in such regulation, has already moved to bar users under 16 from social networks including X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.