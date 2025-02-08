Swiss milk producers demand 1 franc a litre

Relative to the price of many things, the price of milk in Switzerland is low. A litre of milk in a Swiss supermarket typically costs between CHF 1.50 and CHF 2.00. Plant milk alternatives often cost close to CHF 3.00. Of the retail price paid for milk only 70 cents makes it into the pockets of dairy farmers.

Milk Switzerland © William Bode | Dreamstime.com

This week, dairy producers in Zurich announced the creation of an association to set a higher price. The current price of 70 cents is unacceptable and puts many farmers at risk, said a representative. The group is calling for a minimum price of CHF 1 per litre. The cost of production is around CHF 1, leaving farmers to live off what is left of the farm subsidies they receive.

Between 2008 and 2022, the number of Swiss dairy farms fell by 35%. If nothing is done this trend will continue. 15 years ago Switzerland produced 15% more milk than it consumed. Today it produces only slightly more than it consumes. If the current trend continues Switzerland will soon need to import milk, said the head of the Swiss milk producers’ federation.

The association is also calling on retailers to introduce a fairtrade milk label like the ones applied to products such as bananas. This would allow consumers to choose to pay more for their milk in order to support local dairy farmers.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

