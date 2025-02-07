Le News

Swiss income taxes at highest level since 2008

The latest figures from the Federal Finance Administration (FFA) show that Swiss taxpayers paid more income tax than any year since 2008, reported RTS. The average rate of cantonal and municipal tax paid reached 19.6% of income. This percentage is in addition to federal taxes and payroll taxes.

© Bigpressphoto | Dreamstime.com

The rate of tax paid ranged from 12% in the canton of Zug to 25.6% in the canton of Vaud. At 25.5%, Geneva was second. The average rate rose in half of cantons and fell in the other half.

The highest taxed cantons were Vaud, Geneva, Bern, Neuchâtel and Fribourg. The lowest were Zug, Schwyz, Uri, Nidwalden, Obwalden and Glarus. Zurich was below the average.

For companies, the average rate was 9.1%. Valais (20.5%) and Ticino (16.8%) had the highest company taxes, while Zug (2.6%) and Schaffhausen (3.1%) had the lowest rates.

