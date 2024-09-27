Swiss National Bank cuts interest rate

On 26 September 2024, The Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced further eased its monetary policy by lowering its key rate for the third time in a row by 0.25% to 1%.

SNB Bern © SNB

The SNB started cutting its key rate before the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed). It first cut the rate in March 2024 from 1.75% to 1.50%, then again in June 2024 to 1.25%, and then this week to 1.00%. The Fed made its first cut in September 2024 from 5.25% to 5.00%. While the ECB cut for the first time in June 2024 from 4.00% to 3.75%, following with a further cut to 3.5% in September 2024.

Inflationary pressure in Switzerland has fallen significantly of the recent quarter, something driven largely by a strong franc and falling oil and electricity prices, according to the bank. Annualised inflation at the end of August 2024 was 1.1%.

The SNB forecasts Swiss inflation will fall significantly in 2025 and 2026, predicting rates of 0.6% and 0.7% respectively. The SNB targets inflation between zero and 2%.

The SNB also said this week that it remains prepared to be active in the foreign exchange market if necessary.

More on this:

SNB announcement (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

