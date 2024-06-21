Switzerland’s youngest canton turns 50 on Sunday

On 23 June 1974, after a popular vote, Switzerland’s newest canton began the journey to being officially recognised in Switzerland’s constitution.

Jura Flag © Lucian Milasan | Dreamstime.com

In 1963, separatists blew up a branch of the Bern Cantonal Bank in Delémont after burning three farms. Growing numbers from the French-speaking Jura region of the largely German-speaking canton of Bern, were calling for self determination and their own canton.

In 1974, the question of separation was put to the jurassien people in a referendum. The vote saw 52% of jurassiens vote in favour of breaking away, but with only three out of the Jura region’s seven districts delivering a majority in favour.

Eventually the three districts in favour of separation, put together a state constitution. On 24 September 1978, voters across Switzerland voted overwhelmingly in favour (82%) of creating the new canton. The République et Canton du Jura, Switzerland’s 26th canton, officially came into being on 1 January 1979.

The celebration on 23 June 2024 will mark 50 years since the cantonal vote on 23 June 1974, which began the process of independence. On that day, 36,802 voters versus 34,057 voted in favour of breaking away from the canton of Bern.

The canton has organised three days of celebration this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, presentations on the subject of self determination will given in parliament by speakers from Quebec, Corsica and Belgium, three places defined by linguistic difference. On Sunday, the official ceremony kicks off at 10am at the Théâtre du Jura in Delémont, the canton’s capital. A key speaker at the event will be Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, a bilingual (French/German) Federal Councillor and native of the canton who now spends most of her time in Bern.

RTS article (in French)

