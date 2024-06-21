Hiking banned on Rhone as river level rises

Walking next to the Rhone has been banned in the canton of Valais until Monday evening due to high water levels, reported RTS.

High temperatures over the last few days have rapidly melted some of the unusually abundant snowfall in April and May 2024. In addition, there has been heavy rain. The combined effect of these two weather events has made the river dangerous. The risk has been assessed at 4 out of 5, according to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

Similar warnings have been issued for Lake Constance in eastern Switzerland.

In a town near Zermatt around 200 people were evacuated due to an overflowing river. The inhabitants of the town of Chippis were evacuated while the town of Zermatt was inaccessible.

