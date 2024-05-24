A majority of young Swiss not prepared to stop flying

Young people make up the majority of climate protestors in Switzerland. However, most (52%) are unwilling to stop flying, compared to 46% across all ages, reported RTS.

Photo by Madjid Atmania

When asked which mode of transport they would choose for their main holiday in 2024, 51.6% of 18-35 year-olds chose flying, a figure higher than for 36 to 55 year-olds (43.2%) and over 55s (43.2%). In addition, those in the youngest category were the most likely to fly at least twice a year (54%). Those aged over 55 were far less likely (38%) to fly as frequently.

Many young people said they preferred to cut their impact on climate in other ways, such as cutting down on meat consumption and taking the train instead of the car. The problem is of course that the impact of these actions are nowhere near as impactful and avoiding flying.

The main challenge to flying less is there is often no viable alternative. A meaty diet is easily substituted, potentially with something healthier and cheaper. In addition, short flights can often be substituted with train travel. But if your destination is San Francisco or Sydney then a plane is the only realistic way to get there. And given young people are more likely to be on the move, it is unsurprising they are in the air more.

