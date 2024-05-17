Le News

Gotthard pass to remain closed due to exceptional snow

The Gotthard pass, one of the key routes linking northern and southern Switzerland is often opened in mid-May. Last year, it was open by now. However, this year there is too much snow, reported SRF.

© 4kclips | Dreamstime.com

Opening the pass before the second long weekend in May brings relief to many weary travellers. The pass provides drivers with an alternative to the heavily congested Gotthard road tunnel, which connects the canton of Uri north of the Alps with Ticino south of the Alps.

The fastest way south by car remains the Gotthard road tunnel or over the San Bernardino pass via the A13.

Avalanche danger and the delayed arrival of higher spring temperatures in the Alps have led to a delay in the opening of the 2,106 metre high Gotthard pass. Weather permitting, the pass is expected to open at the end of May. Not soon enough for long weekend holiday makers.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

WhatsApp