Bumper season for Swiss mountain lift companies

The recent winter season was positive for Switzerland’s mountain resort lift operators. However, the picture was mixed with low altitude resorts missing out on much of the joy, reported Switzerland’s mountain lift association this week.

By the end of April 2024, the number of first-time visitors to Swiss ski areas overall was up 3% compared to the previous year, and up by 5% compared to the 5-year average.

Early snow in November and December combined with late snow in April extended the season at both ends, especially at altitude.

Early snow at low altitude in November and excellent weather conditions over Christmas, New Year and January ensured an excellent start to the season nearly everywhere. Warm temperatures in February and March were a challenge, especially for lower-altitude ski areas, however wintry conditions at the end of March and April provided good conditions at higher-altitude resorts, where end-of-season bookings were 3% above the season before.

However, there were striking differences between high and low altitude regions. Resorts in Fribourg and the Jura, where it mainly rained in March and April, saw lower numbers across the season than they would typically.

More on this:

Swiss lifts article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

