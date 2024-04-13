Federal Council rejects anti-fur and anti-fois gras initiatives

Switzerland’s Federal Council, or cabinet, announced this week that it does not support two initiatives aimed at banning the importation into Switzerland of fois gras and fur products produced cruelly.

In December 2023, the Swiss Animal Alliance submitted the two popular initiatives, one aimed at banning the import of foie gras and one aimed at banning the import of fur products produced cruelly. On 10 April 2024, the Federal Council decided to reject both initiatives.

While the Federal Council said that it understood the concerns behind the initiatives it said it would prefer to deal differently with the concerns of those presenting the two votes and put forward two counter proposals.

Regarding the fur ban, the Federal Council said it would prefer to create legislation rather than a change to the constitution to ban fur products produced cruelly. It expects to submit legislation to parliament before summer next year.

Regarding fois gras, the situation is more difficult. Switzerland has signed numerous free trade deals that tie its hands. Banning the import of fois gras would be at odds with these agreements. Instead of a ban, the Federal Council proposes stricter labelling that makes the cruelty associated with fois gras production clearer to consumers. The practice of force feeding geese has been banned in Switzerland for more than 40 years. The Federal Council wants labelling that makes it clear to consumers that fois gras is both cruel and made using a process that is illegal in Switzerland.

The Swiss Animal Alliance will now need to decide how to respond.

More on this:

Federal Council press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

