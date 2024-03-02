After years debate, federal government drops voting age of 16

This week, Switzerland’s federal government reached a dead end on reducing the voting age to 16. It is unlikely the idea will be discussed again for a while, reported SRF.

© Victor Torres | Dreamstime.com

After years if discussion, federal parliament rejected the idea. The left favoured it – younger people are more likely to lean left, while those on the right were generally against it – younger peopel are more likely to lean left. In the end 106 voted against it and 84 supported it. Previously in June 2023, parliament supported drawing up a template for how a younger voting age might be introduced. This vote had 98 in favour and 93 against.

One contentious issue was dealing with the right to vote and right to be elected. One proposal was to allow the former at 16 and the latter at 18. However, some were uncomfortable with this inconsistency.

In addition, a consultation carried out last year showed a clear negative response to the idea. Of the 25 participating cantons, 15 said no, 7 said yes, and 3 said neither yes nor no.

