Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Swiss set to vote on changes to rental laws

Swiss set to vote on changes to rental laws

By Leave a Comment

Changes to Swiss law on renting recently passed by parliament have met with public resistance. This week, enough signatures were collected to trigger a vote aimed at overturning the work of parliament on rental law reform, according to RTS.

Apartment Switzerland © mikechapazzo | Dreamstime.com

The two changes, which would make it easier for landlords to move into their own properties and require written approval to sublet, are viewed by some as a cynical move to weaken the hand of tenants. A representative of the group organising the referendum described the changes as a frontal attack by the real estate lobby on tenancy law.

Last year, Parliament decided tenants must have written approval to sublet. The principle reason for this change is the increasing number of sublets via platforms such as Airbnb. In addition, it decided landlords should be given an extraordinary right of termination if tenants do not comply with these subletting rules.

The second change concerns personal use of a property. Currently, owners can move into their own properties only if they have an urgent personal need. The new rule allows lease termination if the owner can prove a significant and current personal need, a softer test. The argument in favour of this change is that it will lead to faster resolution when there are disputes.

Referenda called to oppose federal legislation require 50,000 signatures to go ahead. 76,000 signatures were collected for votes opposing both of these recent legislative changes.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp