Swiss Federal Council – some question free ski passes

Federal Councillors earn a salary of CHF 472,000 before tax. They also receive CHF 30,000 to cover expenses. In addition, they are given a Switzerland-wide ski pass costing CHF 4,000 + VAT. Some are now questioning whether the free ski pass makes sense given the government belt tightening going on currently.

Photo by Fede Roveda on Pexels.com

The question of free ski passes has reentered political discussion because it will soon no longer be offered for free by Switzerland’s ski lift operators. Up until the end of 2023, the pass was given to the members of the 7-person executive free, as a gift, from lift operators. From 1 January 2024, tax payers will be on the hook for it, reported RTS.

One argument in favour of the pass is that it removes an opportunity for gifts of a skiing nature to be used to influence government leaders. However, not everyone agrees with this justification.

Parliamentarian Thomas Bläsi told RTS that he thinks the pass might sense in a period of prosperity. But in the current economic climate he feels it would be sensible for politicians who are particularly well paid to make an effort to cut back. There is no need to use taxes to cover such an expense, according to him.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

