Sharp rise in tenancy disputes in Switzerland

The number of tenancy disputes in Switzerland jumped 42% in the first half of 2023 compared to the second half of 2022, reported the government this week.

Across Switzerland a total of 17,519 tenancy or lease arbitration proceedings were initiated between January and June 2023. The rising number of disputes follows rent hikes, often triggered by increases in Switzerland’s rent reference rate, a rate that tracks the average mortgage rate, a cost borne by landlords.

In the canton of Zurich, the number of new disputes more than doubled, rising from 2,116 to 4,601. Zurich accounted for 26% of new proceedings across Switzerland. In the cantons of Luzern, Schwyz and Uri there was an increase of more than 100%. In the canton of Geneva, the number was broadly the same after a small decrease.

Over the same period 13,395 disputes were settled. In 57% of cases an agreement was reached resulting in a recognition of the claim or its withdrawal. In 15% of cases no agreement was reached. Most of the remainder were withdrawn before arbitration or left to lapse.

Leading reasons behind the disputes were standard lease termination (17%), failure to pay (14%) and rent increases (10%).

