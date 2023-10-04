Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss canton approves 300 franc fine for littering

Swiss canton approves 300 franc fine for littering

By Leave a Comment

Anyone littering is currently fined CHF 50 in the canton of Thurgau. A parliamentary initiative by the Swiss People’s Party (SVP/UDC), with support from the Green Party, to raise littering fines sixfold to CHF 300 francs was approved by the canton’s parliament this week, reported SRF.

Litter Switzerland © Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com

One of the initiators, farmer Urs Schär, talked about the litter he finds when he is mowing pastures, aluminum cans and food packaging mainly. We can’t go on like this, said Schär. Other parties, including the Green Party, supported the proposal.

The FDP/PLR party was less enthusiastic about the plan. According to Michèle Strähl (FDP/PLR) the problem is implementing current laws and fines rather than the size of the fine. The population and police look the other way, especially for minor violations, she said. In addition, much littering is never seen.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp