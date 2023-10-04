Swiss canton approves 300 franc fine for littering

Anyone littering is currently fined CHF 50 in the canton of Thurgau. A parliamentary initiative by the Swiss People’s Party (SVP/UDC), with support from the Green Party, to raise littering fines sixfold to CHF 300 francs was approved by the canton’s parliament this week, reported SRF.

Litter Switzerland © Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com

One of the initiators, farmer Urs Schär, talked about the litter he finds when he is mowing pastures, aluminum cans and food packaging mainly. We can’t go on like this, said Schär. Other parties, including the Green Party, supported the proposal.

The FDP/PLR party was less enthusiastic about the plan. According to Michèle Strähl (FDP/PLR) the problem is implementing current laws and fines rather than the size of the fine. The population and police look the other way, especially for minor violations, she said. In addition, much littering is never seen.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

