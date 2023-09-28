Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Broken wheel caused derailment in the Gotthard tunnel

Broken wheel caused derailment in the Gotthard tunnel

By Leave a Comment

The Swiss Safety Investigation Board (SUST) confirmed its findings this week, confirming its initial suspicion that a broken wheel had led to the derailment of a train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel in mid-August 2023. The wheel failed due to metal fatigue caused by vibrations and started with the cracks in the rim.

Source: SUST

The defective wheel was on a carriage belonging to the company Transwaggon AB, a Swedish subsidiary of the Zug-based Transwaggon company.

The affected wheel was manufactured in 2008 and the cracks in it grew over a period of time. However, there is no technology to systematically check for wheel cracks. SUST therefore recommends better visual inspection of all train wheels before trains depart in order to prevent further similar accidents.

SUST also recommends Europe-wide measures related to the defective BA 390 wheel that fractured. Swiss Rail announced that it does not own any wagons with this wheel.

More on this:
SUST investigation reports (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp