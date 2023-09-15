Afrik Rire – live English comedy comes to Geneva

The sixth edition of the Geneva comedy festival aims to make Geneva’s cultural diversity resonate through laughter. This year it presents comedy in English which includes well-established comedians from across the english-speaking world. Tickets can be bought below at a 20% discount!

Here’s Aisha Alfa one of the comedians who will be on stage at the festival:

Geneva is a cosmopolitan city with a long tradition of hosting international organisations and shines through this diversity. To reflect the city’s commitment to harmonious relations between countries and cultures, the festival has introduced a bilingual programme, with English-speaking shows complementing the traditional French-speaking offering.

The english comedy line up includes among others:

Maria Shehata (Egypt/USA/London)

Maria Shehata is an award-winning Egyptian-American comedian who has lived in New York, LA, and now London where she is quickly making a name for herself at some of the top comedy clubs in the country. She has a conversational delivery and no-nonsense candor and a style that is sardonic yet playful, which she uses to charm audiences all over the US, UK, and Europe.

Athena Kugblenu – (UK)

Athena is one of those rare souls that can make you gasp, laugh out loud, and think about something on a deeper level all at the same time. Making the bold leap to leave her career as a project manager to try her hand at stand up, Athena now makes regular appearances on the UK circuit and at comedy festivals. Her trademark style of story-telling; artfully creating tension and then cutting through it, often with something unexpectedly but hilariously ridiculous, has seen her stock rise rapidly.

Aisha Alfa (Canadian)

Born in Nigeria, raised in Canada now living in Los Angeles, Aisha Alfa comedian, actor, writer host. Alfa has performed at the Just For Laughs Festival, the Montreux Comedy Festival and Cape Town Comedy Club. Her acting credits include Degrassi (Netflix), Good Trouble (Hulu) and Based On A True Story (Peacock). Her frst comedy album & Special All The was featured in Ebony Magazine and on the Things Comedy Youtube Channel.

Eddy King (France/Canada)

On the Quebec scene since 2007, Eddy King is a regular at all the major galas. He takes part in numerous international festivals in Europe and Africa. With his calm, poised, never-stressed (lucky him) style, his humor contrasts with punchlines that knock out any audience. Driven by his convictions and principles, Eddy is proud to stand tall on stage and on TV!

The Afrik Rire festival believes in the power of laughter to bring cultures together. It has taken on the mission of promoting laughter and humour across a range of diverse cultures, offering visibility to artists of all origins, while emphasising in particular the centrality and importance of laughter and humour within African cultures since the dawn of time.

When: 29 & 30 September 2023 and 1 October 2023 – English gala 29 September

Where: Centre des arts – Ecole Internationale de Genève

Map: Google Maps

Tickets: CHF 48-59 adult; CHF 32-39 for 8-15 – click to purchase Enter this code (OKSGX2UD) to get a 20% discount!

More on this:

Afrik Rire website (in French)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

