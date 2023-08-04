Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss central bank suffers large 2nd-quarter loss

Swiss central bank suffers large 2nd-quarter loss

By Leave a Comment

On 31 July 2023, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced it had made a loss of CHF 13.2 billion during the second quarter of 2023. This takes the bank’s net equity down to CHF 79 billion and pushes the reserves used to make distributions to the cantons deeper into negative territory – at 30 June 2023 reserves for future distribution stood at almost CHF – 40 billion.

© Santiaga | Dreamstime.com

Over recent years the SNB has taken a financial beating. In 2022, the bank lost CHF 132 billion. In the first quarter of 2023, it bounced back into the black, making a CHF 27 billion profit, only to return to further losses in the second quarter.

The recent losses are mainly due to exchange rate movements (-8.1 billion), a loss on gold (-3.1 billion) and a loss on Swiss franc assets of -1.9 billion.

With a focus on price stability, central bank balance sheets are supposed to reflect the results of this focus and be of secondary importance. But such an outcome requires central banks remain apart from politics. In Switzerland, the SNB is somewhat of a political piggy bank, required to distribute profits to the government, albeit under strict rules and limits. While this may feel sensible when the bank is making large gains, it looks less sensible in retrospect when reserve profits are required to cover losses. If cumulative losses eventually leave the bank short of equity some past profit distributions may need to be returned, turning a former bounty into a financial cost. With net equity of nearly CHF 80 billion the bank is not at that point and may not end up there. But it is much closer than it was a few years ago.

More on this:
SNB press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp