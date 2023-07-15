Sons leave home later than daughters in Switzerland

In Switzerland, 32% of women have moved out of the family home by the age of 20, compared to only 23% of men, according to data published this week by Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

This gender different persists with rising age. By 25, 83% of daughters have left but only 68% of sons have. By 30, the same percentages are 97% and 90%.

In addition, early on there are significant differences across linguistic regions. By the age of 20, 27% of German speakers have left home, compared to 30% of French speakers and 35% of Italian speakers.

Level of education appears to also play a part in the rates of young people leaving home. Women with tertiary education (35%) are more likely to have left home by the age of 20 than those without (31%). The same percentages for men are 22% and 25%. Leaving home to study at university is one factor behind this difference.

