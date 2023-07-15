Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Sons leave home later than daughters in Switzerland

Sons leave home later than daughters in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

In Switzerland, 32% of women have moved out of the family home by the age of 20, compared to only 23% of men, according to data published this week by Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

man carrying a wooden table
Photo by Blue Bird on Pexels.com

This gender different persists with rising age. By 25, 83% of daughters have left but only 68% of sons have. By 30, the same percentages are 97% and 90%.

In addition, early on there are significant differences across linguistic regions. By the age of 20, 27% of German speakers have left home, compared to 30% of French speakers and 35% of Italian speakers.

Level of education appears to also play a part in the rates of young people leaving home. Women with tertiary education (35%) are more likely to have left home by the age of 20 than those without (31%). The same percentages for men are 22% and 25%. Leaving home to study at university is one factor behind this difference.

More on this:

FSO data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp