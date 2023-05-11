Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Federal Council axes November 2023 voting

Federal Council axes November 2023 voting

By Leave a Comment

In Switzerland, citizens 18 and over are typically called to vote on a number of referenda four times a year. However, in 2023, the fourth scheduled date on 26 November 2023 was axed by the Federal Council this week, reported RTS.

© Asdf_1 | Dreamstime.com

The referendum vote date was cancelled because it clashes with Switzerland’s four-yearly federal election, which takes place on 22 October 2023.

The next round of referendum votes, after the up coming one on 18 June 2023, will take place on 2 March 2024.

On 18 June 2023, voters will cast votes on whether to accept minimum 15% taxation on large companies put forward by the OECD, a collection of laws on emissions, and the continuation of a few laws related to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp