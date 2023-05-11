Federal Council axes November 2023 voting

In Switzerland, citizens 18 and over are typically called to vote on a number of referenda four times a year. However, in 2023, the fourth scheduled date on 26 November 2023 was axed by the Federal Council this week, reported RTS.

The referendum vote date was cancelled because it clashes with Switzerland’s four-yearly federal election, which takes place on 22 October 2023.

The next round of referendum votes, after the up coming one on 18 June 2023, will take place on 2 March 2024.

On 18 June 2023, voters will cast votes on whether to accept minimum 15% taxation on large companies put forward by the OECD, a collection of laws on emissions, and the continuation of a few laws related to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

