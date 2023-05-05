New fines for littering accepted by Swiss parliament

This week, Switzerland’s federal parliament voted in favour of fining those who litter or leave household refuse on public streets or walkways, something sometimes seen in Switzerland’s cities.

With 136 votes to 50 Switzerland’s parliament would like to introduce fines as high as CHF 300 for anyone leaving litter in public areas. The fines are included in a package of laws aimed at developing the circular economy in Switzerland, reported RTS.

In addition to sanctions against littering, the project includes requirements for certain products to have a minimum working life, be more repairable and be manufactured in an environmentally respectful way, for example by using recycled material. A labelling requirement to show the repairability of products was accepted by a narrow majority – 96 votes versus 90 with 2 abstentions.

The proposed laws found support among members of the Socialist and Green parties. The Swiss People’s Party, along with the Federal Council, was against the move. A key argument against much of the plan was the added costs of compliance, particularly in the construction sector.

Overall, the package of changes was accepted by 133 votes to 42. Members of the Swiss People’s Party voted against the proposal or abstained.

The Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house, must now vote on the proposal.

