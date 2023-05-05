Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / New fines for littering accepted by Swiss parliament

New fines for littering accepted by Swiss parliament

By Leave a Comment

This week, Switzerland’s federal parliament voted in favour of fining those who litter or leave household refuse on public streets or walkways, something sometimes seen in Switzerland’s cities.

grey beverage bottle
Photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels.com

With 136 votes to 50 Switzerland’s parliament would like to introduce fines as high as CHF 300 for anyone leaving litter in public areas. The fines are included in a package of laws aimed at developing the circular economy in Switzerland, reported RTS.

In addition to sanctions against littering, the project includes requirements for certain products to have a minimum working life, be more repairable and be manufactured in an environmentally respectful way, for example by using recycled material. A labelling requirement to show the repairability of products was accepted by a narrow majority – 96 votes versus 90 with 2 abstentions.

The proposed laws found support among members of the Socialist and Green parties. The Swiss People’s Party, along with the Federal Council, was against the move. A key argument against much of the plan was the added costs of compliance, particularly in the construction sector.

Overall, the package of changes was accepted by 133 votes to 42. Members of the Swiss People’s Party voted against the proposal or abstained.

The Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house, must now vote on the proposal.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp