Swiss greenhouse gas emissions rise in 2021

Government data published on 11 April 2023, show Switzerland’s greenhouse gas emissions rose by 3% in 2021.

Photo by Markus Distelrath on Pexels.com

In 2021, greenhouse gas emissions rose to 45.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents, 1.3 million more than in 2020. The emission figure does not include everything. Notably, flight emissions, wood burning heating systems and emissions associated with anything imported are not included.

Emissions in 2021 were 18.2% lower than in 1990. Since 1990, Switzerland has made significant progress on building-related emissions, which have fallen 30% from 16.7 to 11.7 million tonnes. Buildings accounted for 26% of total emissions in 2021, excluding emissions from wood heating.

Swiss industry has done less well. Industry emissions have fallen 21% from 13.6 to 10.7 million tonnes and now make up 24% of the total.

Transport has seen the least progress. Between 1990 and 2021, transport related emissions fell 7% from 15 to 13.9 million tonnes. Transport accounted for 31% of emissions in 2021. Progress in agriculture was also somewhat limited, falling 13% from 6.8 to 5.9 million tonnes, equal to 13% of total emissions in 2021. Emissions from agriculture include emissions from animals, soil tillage and fertilisers use. Good progress has been made on soil tillage and fertiliser emissions (-21%) but far less on animal emissions (-8%).

